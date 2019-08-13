Alphamark Advisors Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $3.83 Million as Stock Price Rose; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holder Second Curve Capital Upped Holding by $3.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 123,196 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $9.98 during the last trading session, reaching $210.46. About 17.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.1% or 648,527 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 117,616 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 36,849 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Monarch Prns Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 124,057 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 474,932 shares. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.94% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech accumulated 83,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Earnest Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 628,839 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 257,762 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 566,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 37,473 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment has 1,235 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 102,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,232 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Co accumulated 73,447 shares. Primecap Ca has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.12 million shares. Opus Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 25,890 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 8.3% or 28,629 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 3.05% or 292,300 shares. 691,880 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Lp. 96,827 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc. Hourglass Ltd Co accumulated 49,016 shares or 2.71% of the stock. 8.34 million were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.87 million shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares to 645 shares, valued at $77,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us by 45,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).