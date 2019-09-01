Alphamark Advisors Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.83 Million as Share Value Rose; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Value Declined, Paragon Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 33,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 113,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 80,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 27,797 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company holds 14,488 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 43,226 were reported by Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd. Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 134,455 are held by Systematic Finance L P. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 639,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Llc holds 0.1% or 92,471 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 18,990 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,138 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 86,684 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 167,793 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 330,170 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc holds 200 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,095 shares to 123,019 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares to 645 shares, valued at $77,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO) by 75,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Corp.