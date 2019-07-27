Alphamark Advisors Increased Its Position in Nokia (NOK) as Shares Declined; Iberiabank Boosted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $703,923

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 8,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, up from 165,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 37.89M shares traded or 59.59% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 28/03/2018 – REG-Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Remains on Target to Deliver EUR1.2B of Recurring Annual Cost Savings in FY18; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution; 09/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 6 (2018) to soon get 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant: Report; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REITERATES ALL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NOKIA-LEVEL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better WiFi on planes; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 30/05/2018 – REG-Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 8,585 shares to 24,121 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

