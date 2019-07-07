Alphamark Advisors Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $3.83 Million; Market Valuation Rose; John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $799,957 as Market Value Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 11,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,031 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 63,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 70,661 shares traded or 33.12% up from the average. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 24.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 25,959 shares to 552,139 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 50,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold JBSS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 7.88 million shares or 3.63% less from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). 13,245 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Intll holds 0% or 6,513 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 7,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 27 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 60,715 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 1,481 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,733 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, a Virginia-based fund reported 500 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 7,628 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 3,016 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 42,077 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 11,197 shares.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares to 186 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO) by 75,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 17.87M shares. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 25,724 shares. 198,907 are held by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Walter And Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv stated it has 42,814 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Lucas Capital Mgmt has invested 6.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade Cap Lc holds 0.34% or 63,243 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn And Associates stated it has 16,482 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ltd Llc holds 217,231 shares. 60,613 are held by Regent Inv Management Lc. Profund Advisors Llc has 314,033 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,493 shares. Fulton State Bank Na has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lionstone Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 96,320 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).