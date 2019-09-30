Alphamark Advisors Increased Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $1.08 Million; Total System Services (Put) (TSS) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Stake by $7.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 1007.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 23,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,348 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 2,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 6.08 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (Put) (TSS) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 61,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231,000, down from 63,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Total System Services Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphamark Actively Man by 39,479 shares to 865,173 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,700 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 50,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL).