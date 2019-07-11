Alphamark Advisors Increased Apple (AAPL) Position By $3.83 Million; Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) Sentiment Is 2.5

Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold their holdings in Ricebran Technologies. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.49 million shares, up from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ricebran Technologies in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 522.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc acquired 20,271 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)'s stock rose 12.19%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 24,149 shares with $4.59M value, up from 3,878 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $917.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $203.83. About 9.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company has market cap of $100.41 million. The firm makes and distributes stabilized rice bran in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies for 685,835 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 244,118 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.09% invested in the company for 45,575 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Co Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 52 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. The insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

