Alphamark Advisors Holding in Kla Tencor (KLAC) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Trimmed Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $14.51 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 30,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 645 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 30,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.55. About 560,191 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 3.89 million shares traded or 38.45% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares to 314,691 shares, valued at $370.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 834,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares to 554,869 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 20,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

