Alphamark Advisors Holding in C V S Del (CVS) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Berkshire Partners Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) Upped by $104.16 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $497.08. About 135,069 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Graff Michael had sold 182 shares worth $77,234. 20,000 shares valued at $8.55M were sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,502 shares to 7,545 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emer Mkts (EEMS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

