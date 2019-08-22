Alphamark Advisors Has Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $3.83 Million; Violich Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $1.36 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 2.55 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.52. About 16.74 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Apple Stock Finally Escape Tariff Concerns? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.