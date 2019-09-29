Alphamark Advisors Has Upped E O G Resources (EOG) Position; Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Metlife (MET) by $660,177 as Valuation Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 13,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 37,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 50,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 4.25 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 39,422 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, up from 34,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in E O G Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.42 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 1.63M shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 1.62M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 25,750 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 8.64M shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 1.59% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 276,312 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0.4% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 232,923 shares. Hudock Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 101 shares. Loews Corporation holds 4,940 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 41,691 shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv Mgmt has invested 0.33% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Northern Trust has invested 0.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cetera Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 11,014 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment owns 10,620 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 48,825 shares. Ameriprise invested in 8.77M shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,532 shares to 17,405 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,159 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Service (NYSE:TSS) by 2,718 shares to 46,107 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midlnd (NYSE:ADM) by 57,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).