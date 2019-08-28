Alphamark Advisors Has Raised Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Holding By $3.08 Million; Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) Has 0.42 Sentiment

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) stake by 17446.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc acquired 7,502 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 7,545 shares with $3.10M value, up from 43 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceutic now has $30.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $279.39. About 15,283 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.33, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced stakes in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 215,911 shares, down from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 26,694 shares traded. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $46.16 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

More notable recent Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Beats, Raises And Surges: Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Fund Spotlight: Global Covered Call Equity CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2017. More interesting news about Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences: Assessing The Next Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 10,300 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 43,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,390 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,071 shares.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting REGN Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, CAT, MMM – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRE, REGN, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. Sanofi sold 131,115 shares worth $54.04 million.

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) stake by 8,585 shares to 24,121 valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 30,106 shares and now owns 645 shares. Broadcom Corp was reduced too.