Alphamark Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in E O G Resources (EOG) by $483,972 as Stock Price Declined; Harber Asset Management Position in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Boosted by $1.37 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 39,422 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, up from 34,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in E O G Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.08% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.83M shares traded or 31.32% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 114,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 626,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 512,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 67,010 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA)

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 588,106 shares to 475,329 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 126,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,651 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

