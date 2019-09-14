Alphamark Advisors Has Raised Its Kroger Company (KR) Position; Hawk Ridge Management Holds Holding in Celestica (CLS)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 252,216 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 1843.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 46,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 2,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 10.36M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 241,860 shares to 455,882 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 63,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,943 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldg Inc Ne.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Service (NYSE:TSS) by 2,718 shares to 46,107 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Corp.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

