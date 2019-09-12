Alphamark Advisors Has Lifted Its Marathon Petroluem (MPC) Stake by $911,185; Tutor Perini (TPC) Holder Donald Smith & Company Lifted Its Stake by $2.14 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 164,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.05 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 388,886 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroluem (MPC) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 16,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 79,339 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43M, up from 62,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroluem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 4.43 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold TPC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 40.58 million shares or 2.02% less from 41.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 3,186 shares. Signia Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.68% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 441,541 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 37,000 shares. Donald Smith & Incorporated has 1.81M shares. Oppenheimer & has 15,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 21,892 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 54,980 shares. 39,700 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 25,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Group has 0.05% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Boston Prns has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). 21,100 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 139,532 shares to 379,660 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 647,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47M shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 410,100 shares stake. Moody Commercial Bank Division stated it has 65,869 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,317 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ws Lllp owns 186,720 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 48,343 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New York-based Van Eck Corp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 4,036 shares. Pointstate LP has 521,000 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 214,507 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 30,387 shares. Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 28,400 shares.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche X (DBEF) by 13,028 shares to 208,916 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 115,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,995 shares, and cut its stake in Alphamark Actively Man.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.