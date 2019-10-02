Alphamark Advisors Has Lifted E O G Resources (EOG) Stake; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 64 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 45 reduced and sold their holdings in Ormat Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 21.23 million shares, up from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ormat Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 49 New Position: 15.

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased E O G Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 15.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc acquired 5,204 shares as E O G Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 39,422 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 34,218 last quarter. E O G Resources Inc now has $40.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.16. About 2.09M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 56,832 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAVA CONTINUES TO FLOW AND MAY REACH OTHER WELLS AND AREAS OF PUNA FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 24/04/2018 – Ormat Closes Acquisition Of U.S. Geothermal; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83M for 55.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 41.99 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) owns 538,250 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 237,388 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.36% in the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,617 shares.

