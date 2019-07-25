Alphamark Advisors Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position By $3.83 Million; Last Week International Paper Company (IP) Coverage

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 522.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc acquired 20,271 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 24,149 shares with $4.59M value, up from 3,878 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $952.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of IP in report on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. See International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) latest ratings:

The stock increased 4.13% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 5.70 million shares traded or 83.26% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $18.25 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 to “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $231 target. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $230 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

