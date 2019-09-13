Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Its Total System Service (TSS) Holding by $347,904; Shares Rose; As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Market Valuation Rose, Epoch Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding by $823,200

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 20,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 315,288 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 335,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 2.33 million shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP DENISE M. MORRISON TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL LOWERING FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total System Service (TSS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 2,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 46,107 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, down from 48,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total System Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 299,215 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.93 million for 14.59 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27,744 shares to 714,450 shares, valued at $131.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 244,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh (NYSE:PVH) by 7,044 shares to 31,036 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dj Us Tech (IYW) by 4,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR).