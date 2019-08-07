Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) as Stock Value Rose; 10-15 Associates Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Shares Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.23. About 422,791 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Company invested in 4,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Choate Advsrs stated it has 113,339 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Company reported 4.57M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 349,564 shares stake. Capital Counsel Inc owns 219,634 shares. Tradewinds Management Lc accumulated 0.61% or 30,950 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 3.57M shares. Founders Financial Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7.86M were accumulated by Prudential Pcl. Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation stated it has 886,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 51,479 shares. New York-based M&R Management has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,785 shares to 64,445 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 1,308 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru Com holds 0.06% or 1,442 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners LP holds 0.41% or 22,175 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc reported 2,750 shares. Hwg LP has 18,720 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Holderness Investments Communication reported 0.11% stake. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 3,274 are held by Globeflex Capital L P. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 470,718 shares. Raymond James Na holds 1,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hanseatic Management Svcs reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tributary Cap Management Ltd Co owns 12,200 shares.