Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) by $2.20 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Alphamark Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $4.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 57,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 180 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 58,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midlnd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.92 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 20,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,180 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, down from 24,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 29,026 shares to 88,572 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 14,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,719 shares, and has risen its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $436.53M for 12.93 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symons Inc reported 89,095 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 170,463 shares. Capital Innovations Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,019 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co owns 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 14,994 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Co accumulated 550 shares. Putnam Fl Com owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 33,258 shares. Moreover, Bangor Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 7,340 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 105,412 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gagnon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 8,831 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 13,294 shares. Magnetar Ltd Llc reported 21,897 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

