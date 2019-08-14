Alphamark Advisors Has Cut By $1.79 Million Its C V S Del (CVS) Holding; Williams Jones & Associates Lowered Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake By $851,391

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 31,533 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 1.10 million shares with $30.31M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $246.02B valuation. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 54.27 million shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased C V S Corp Del (CVS) stake by 99.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as C V S Corp Del (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 186 shares with $10,000 value, down from 33,944 last quarter. C V S Corp Del now has $76.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 5.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.58 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 178,669 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1,675 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smithfield Trust Co invested in 29,415 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 32,225 shares. Kistler holds 15,360 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 207,343 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sns Fincl Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,360 shares. Cls Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 41,182 shares. Moreover, Old Point Trust And Fincl Service N A has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,129 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Prns Ltd has 1.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 507,938 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) stake by 102,956 shares to 245,068 valued at $69.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centennial Resource Developmen stake by 117,344 shares and now owns 828,391 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 32.12% above currents $26.43 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 20,271 shares to 24,149 valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT) stake by 3,233 shares and now owns 17,770 shares. Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) was raised too.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtnrs Ltd reported 2.71M shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 78,082 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Com Incorporated holds 0.4% or 22,700 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 251,903 shares. Birch Hill Inv has invested 1.82% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 30,000 shares. Epoch Invest Partners reported 164,953 shares. Chieftain Cap Management holds 3,875 shares or 6.9% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management reported 100,436 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com Ny holds 0.01% or 3,713 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,997 shares or 0.06% of the stock. American Assets Investment Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.29% or 306,865 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Co stated it has 147,490 shares. Palouse Cap holds 82,495 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.