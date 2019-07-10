Alphamark Advisors Has Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $3.83 Million as Share Value Rose; As Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined, Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Decreased by $4.89 Million Its Holding

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 19,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37 million, down from 92,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 572,204 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Retail Bank accumulated 25,275 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 0.59% or 21,420 shares in its portfolio. Grace & White has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cs Mckee LP has 4.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 254,770 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Lc reported 238,882 shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Co stated it has 3.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 38,962 shares stake. Assetmark accumulated 236,470 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Co holds 6.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 78,215 shares. Moreover, Advisory has 0.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al owns 6,386 shares. Bruce And stated it has 98,300 shares. Birinyi Assoc invested in 119,918 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 87,568 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Investors Await Fed Chair Testimony Wednesday, PepsiCo Delivers Strong Results – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares to 645 shares, valued at $77,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,269 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.71 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Human Glycome Project Boosted by Support of Critical Goods and Services from Genos, New England Biolabs and Waters Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fin Group reported 0% stake. Greenleaf accumulated 837 shares. 478 are owned by Prelude Capital Limited. 115,938 are owned by Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi. Amp Investors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). S&Co Inc holds 9,210 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,835 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 6,198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Champlain Inv Prns Ltd Com has 838,625 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 5,443 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 283,736 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 7,950 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1,169 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.