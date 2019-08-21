Alphamark Advisors Decreased Zebra Technology (ZBRA) Position By $947,815; Clearsign Combustion (CLIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Clearsign Combustion Corp (CLIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 9 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold holdings in Clearsign Combustion Corp. The funds in our database now have: 2.89 million shares, up from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clearsign Combustion Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 7.

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased Zebra Technology (ZBRA) stake by 19.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alphamark Advisors Llc analyzed 4,535 shares as Zebra Technology (ZBRA)'s stock rose 2.81%. The Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 18,269 shares with $3.83M value, down from 22,804 last quarter. Zebra Technology now has $11.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 128,715 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associates reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Management Us has 0.34% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Btc Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Twin Tree Lp owns 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 13,228 shares. Halsey Ct reported 0.11% stake. Stevens Mgmt Lp invested in 0.16% or 17,427 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 21,387 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.49M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 2,760 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.12 million shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 2,058 shares. Bluecrest Capital, a Guernsey-based fund reported 13,571 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 117,508 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $225 highest and $225 lowest target. $225’s average target is 10.34% above currents $203.92 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ZBRA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) stake by 20,150 shares to 38,765 valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Class C stake by 2,116 shares and now owns 2,174 shares. Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) was raised too.

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 1.15% of its portfolio in ClearSign Combustion Corporation for 1.67 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Llc owns 79,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 78,230 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,241 shares.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 306 shares traded. ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) has declined 36.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CLIR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearsign Combustion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLIR); 14/03/2018 ClearSign Combustion Corporation Appoints Susanne Meline to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corporation Announces Full Year 2017 Results; 11/05/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM FOUR TO FIVE AND APPOINTED MELINE TO FILL VACANCY; 14/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corp Appoints Susanne Meline to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss/Shr 63c; 11/05/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/03/2018 – ClearSign Announces Completion of Follow-On Project for Aera Energy; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss $9.68M

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. The company has market cap of $29.11 million. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. It currently has negative earnings.