Alphamark Advisors Decreased Mylan Laboratories (MYL) Position by $3.31 Million; Valuation Declined; Sun Life Financial Has Increased Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $1.02 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (MYL) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 114,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 114,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 3.44 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.37, REV VIEW $12.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1411.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,981 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.25 per share. MYL’s profit will be $583.51 million for 4.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.65% EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 33,412 shares to 59,546 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,545 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mylan-Pfizer Deal: MYL Stock Soars on Off-Patent Drug Merger – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick Mylan N.V. (MYL) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,689 activity. de la Bastide Lore also bought $349 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Tuesday, April 30. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought 24 shares worth $2,070. $4,315 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Shukla Saumil P. Muccilo Robert bought $7,530 worth of stock or 89 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated invested in 6,393 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.22% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 2.13M shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 6,464 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 22,653 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 484,242 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 11,703 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 13,679 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited. Everence Cap has 7,361 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 59,677 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 300 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 84 shares. Axa holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 646,411 shares. Mathes owns 0.36% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 8,400 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 31,780 shares to 59,538 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,108 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).