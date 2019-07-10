Alphamark Advisors Decreased Kla Tencor (KLAC) Stake by $3.58 Million; Maxlinear (MXL) Holder Awm Investment Company Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 54,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 212,025 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 30,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 645 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 30,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 829,073 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 718,303 shares to 7.28M shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 39,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corporation.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MXL’s profit will be $7.77 million for 54.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 23,700 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 14,770 shares. 55,572 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 181,756 were reported by Kopp Invest Advsrs Lc. 19,069 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,324 shares in its portfolio. Awm Co Incorporated holds 0.33% or 65,764 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 2.01M shares. Amer Intl accumulated 47,827 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 8,095 were reported by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 63,065 shares. Hightower Limited Co invested in 1.00M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 348,331 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.20 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Kwong Connie H. sold $45,419 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) or 2,093 shares. $788,096 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was sold by MOYER ALBERT J on Friday, February 15.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 8,246 shares to 17,202 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class C by 2,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 68,575 shares. Invesco has 2.66 million shares. Johnson Fincl holds 0% or 132 shares. Chem Fincl Bank reported 0.17% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Oakbrook Invests Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 13,881 shares. Caprock Gp accumulated 0.07% or 3,086 shares. Moreover, Lau Assocs Limited has 1.28% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Jefferies Lc has 0% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hills Savings Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 13,688 shares. Prudential invested in 169,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gradient Investments Limited Co reported 0.54% stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Nicholas Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 0.29% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Beutel Goodman has invested 0.99% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability holds 3,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.38 million for 17.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.