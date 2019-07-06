Alphamark Advisors Cut Stake in Kla Tencor (KLAC) by $3.58 Million as Stock Rose; As Mfs Multi (MMT) Market Valuation Were Volatile, First Foundation Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $423,845

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Mfs Multi (MMT) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 84,769 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 514,278 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 599,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Mfs Multi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 133,629 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 30,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 645 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 30,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 794,629 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Incom (JQC) by 112,849 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Cl by 3,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock California Municipal (BFZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Limited Liability holds 0.36% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 125,210 shares. Parametric Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Lakeview Prns Llc holds 15,315 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 72,846 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 356,195 shares. 141,890 were accumulated by Raymond James Services Inc. The California-based Cetera Advisor Net Lc has invested 0.03% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). City Of London Investment Communications Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 18,904 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 551,425 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 373,563 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Morgan Stanley owns 538,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp Inc invested in 46,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 30,973 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 195 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emer Mkts (EEMS) by 20,000 shares to 91,200 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 0.63% or 42,729 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 138,585 shares. 1.18 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. Glenmede Co Na invested in 608,053 shares. Needham Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 26,250 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company accumulated 62,837 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 338,515 shares. Scotia Capital owns 7,878 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Corporation has 0.04% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 40,045 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 44,997 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 239,037 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp reported 10.46 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd owns 34,949 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 2,864 shares.

