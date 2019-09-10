Alphamark Advisors Cut Mylan Laboratories (MYL) Stake by $3.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; New Amsterdam Partners Continues to Hold Position in Tenneco (TEN)

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (MYL) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 114,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 114,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 5.27M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Australia Later This Year; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 075635 Company: MYLAN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 64,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 194,159 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 129,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.90M market cap company. The stock increased 13.93% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 3.23M shares traded or 125.78% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.25 per share. MYL’s profit will be $562.90M for 4.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 20,150 shares to 38,765 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emer Mkts (EEMS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. Smith Brandon B. had bought 20,000 shares worth $189,600. LETHAM DENNIS J had bought 10,000 shares worth $92,600 on Wednesday, August 7.