Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,156 5.39 N/A 49.54 24.56 Wix.com Ltd. 132 10.81 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alphabet Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and Wix.com Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Alphabet Inc. has a 21.60% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1400. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd.’s potential downside is -3.54% and its average target price is $142.17. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alphabet Inc. is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. shares and 98.4% of Wix.com Ltd. shares. 0.02% are Alphabet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Wix.com Ltd. has 3.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4%

For the past year Alphabet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wix.com Ltd.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Wix.com Ltd.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.