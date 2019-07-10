Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

We will be comparing the differences between Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,133 5.54 N/A 39.86 29.21 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.59 N/A -3.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alphabet Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -287.2% -125.9%

Analyst Ratings

Alphabet Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet Inc. has an average target price of $1377.5, and a 21.67% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. shares and 5.5% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares. 0.02% are Alphabet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. -0.18% -4.66% 3.93% 9.2% 5.82% 12.42% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -5.07% -3.64% 189.09% 31.4% 17.34% 218%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. has weaker performance than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.