Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

We are comparing Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,156 5.39 N/A 49.54 24.56 Match Group Inc. 66 12.88 N/A 1.71 43.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alphabet Inc. and Match Group Inc. Match Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alphabet Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alphabet Inc. is currently more affordable than Match Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Alphabet Inc. and Match Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

$1400 is Alphabet Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.60%. Competitively the consensus price target of Match Group Inc. is $77.25, which is potential -9.61% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alphabet Inc. seems more appealing than Match Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. shares and 90.2% of Match Group Inc. shares. Alphabet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Comparatively, 23.6% are Match Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. has weaker performance than Match Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Match Group Inc. beats Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.