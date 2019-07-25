Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,140 5.54 N/A 39.86 29.21 Bitauto Holdings Limited 15 0.00 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alphabet Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alphabet Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -3.4% -1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Alphabet Inc. has a 21.56% upside potential and an average price target of $1377.5. Competitively Bitauto Holdings Limited has an average price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 68.69%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bitauto Holdings Limited seems more appealing than Alphabet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphabet Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.95% and 32%. 0.02% are Alphabet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bitauto Holdings Limited has 25.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. -0.18% -4.66% 3.93% 9.2% 5.82% 12.42% Bitauto Holdings Limited -3.89% -17.98% -36.14% -30.39% -51.56% -54.14%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. had bullish trend while Bitauto Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.