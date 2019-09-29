Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

Since Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,203 2.03 601.64M 39.87 30.55 TuanChe Limited 3 0.00 14.66M -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alphabet Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 50,000,000.00% 17.7% 13.5% TuanChe Limited 502,605,595.17% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alphabet Inc. are 4 and 3.9. Competitively, TuanChe Limited has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alphabet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alphabet Inc. and TuanChe Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 10 2.67 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.67% and an $1369 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Alphabet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors. Alphabet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.16%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. had bullish trend while TuanChe Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Alphabet Inc. beats TuanChe Limited.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.