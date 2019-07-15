Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,140 5.62 N/A 39.87 29.36 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.48 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -46.9% -23%

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet Inc.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Finance Online Co. Limited has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alphabet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, China Finance Online Co. Limited which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Alphabet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alphabet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 9 2.64 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.94% for Alphabet Inc. with average target price of $1310.86.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Alphabet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.7% of China Finance Online Co. Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.16% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 0% -4.54% 3.74% 8.71% 5.8% 12.04% China Finance Online Co. Limited -14.78% -34.23% -8.41% -44% -51.24% 8.89%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. was more bullish than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Alphabet Inc. beats China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.