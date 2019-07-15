Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Comparing side by side

Both Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,140 5.61 N/A 39.87 29.36 Zillow Group Inc. 38 6.76 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet Inc.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zillow Group Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alphabet Inc. are 4 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Zillow Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Zillow Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alphabet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 9 2.64 Zillow Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Alphabet Inc. is $1310.86, with potential upside of 14.21%. Zillow Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.5 consensus target price and a -21.19% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Alphabet Inc. appears more favorable than Zillow Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alphabet Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 92% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.16% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Zillow Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 0% -4.54% 3.74% 8.71% 5.8% 12.04% Zillow Group Inc. 11.8% 4.13% 7.41% 25.71% -29.03% 21.79%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. was less bullish than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Zillow Group Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.