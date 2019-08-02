Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,150 5.61 N/A 39.87 30.55 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

In table 1 we can see Alphabet Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Live Ventures Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alphabet Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alphabet Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Live Ventures Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta means Alphabet Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Live Ventures Incorporated has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alphabet Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Live Ventures Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Alphabet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Alphabet Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 13 2.72 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet Inc. has a 13.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1358.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.3% of Alphabet Inc. shares and 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.16% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. had bullish trend while Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Live Ventures Incorporated.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.