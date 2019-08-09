Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Contrasting side by side

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,149 5.71 N/A 49.54 24.56 TheStreet Inc. 14 0.65 N/A -2.01 0.00

Demonstrates Alphabet Inc. and TheStreet Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alphabet Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Alphabet Inc. and TheStreet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Alphabet Inc. is $1400, with potential upside of 18.05%. Meanwhile, TheStreet Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential downside is -53.42%. The data provided earlier shows that Alphabet Inc. appears more favorable than TheStreet Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. shares and 58.2% of TheStreet Inc. shares. 0.02% are Alphabet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.4% of TheStreet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. was more bullish than TheStreet Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TheStreet Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.