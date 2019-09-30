Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Comparison side by side

Both Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,202 2.00 601.63M 49.54 24.56 TheStreet Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alphabet Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alphabet Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 50,036,594.09% 0% 0% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and TheStreet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.49% for Alphabet Inc. with consensus price target of $1400.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alphabet Inc. and TheStreet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.95% and 58.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. has stronger performance than TheStreet Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors TheStreet Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.