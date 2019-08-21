Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Contrasting side by side

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,155 5.53 N/A 49.54 24.56 Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alphabet Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alphabet Inc.’s upside potential is 18.37% at a $1400 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Qutoutiao Inc. is $14, which is potential 211.11% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Qutoutiao Inc. looks more robust than Alphabet Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alphabet Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.95% and 2.1%. 0.02% are Alphabet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. has 17.48% stronger performance while Qutoutiao Inc. has -36.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.