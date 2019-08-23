Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Contrasting side by side

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,156 5.56 N/A 49.54 24.56 JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. JD.com Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alphabet Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Alphabet Inc. is presently more affordable than JD.com Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alphabet Inc. and JD.com Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alphabet Inc. and JD.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 JD.com Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

$1400 is Alphabet Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.71%. Competitively the consensus price target of JD.com Inc. is $33.17, which is potential 12.86% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alphabet Inc. is looking more favorable than JD.com Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alphabet Inc. and JD.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.95% and 50.4% respectively. 0.02% are Alphabet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.11% are JD.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9%

For the past year Alphabet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JD.com Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors JD.com Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.