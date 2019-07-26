Alphabet Inc. – Class A Common Stock (GOOGL) Outperform Rating Maintained by Credit Suisse; The Target is Set to $1500.0000; Fred Alger Management Has Increased Its Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NCLH) Position

They currently have a $1500.0000 TP on Alphabet Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Credit Suisse’s target would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close. This was revealed in analysts report on Friday, 26 July.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NCLH) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 28,894 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NCLH)’s stock rose 7.97%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 683,752 shares with $37.58M value, up from 654,858 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Holding now has $10.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 491,098 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $868.23 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 31.43 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

More notable recent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet Earnings: GOOGL Stock Boosted as Q2 EPS Shatter Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Alphabet Roars Higher; Amazon Underwhelms – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google (GOOGL) Earnings After The Bell Thursday – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Alphabet has $1430 highest and $1100 lowest target. $1309.07’s average target is 4.50% above currents $1252.72 stock price. Alphabet had 20 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1100 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. Nomura maintained the shares of GOOGL in report on Tuesday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Nomura. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Bank of America maintained the shares of GOOGL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Monness. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 10.28% or $116.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1252.72. About 3.95M shares traded or 129.47% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has risen 5.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 19 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 10. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 25. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Monday, February 25 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, February 21 report. UBS maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Gains From Expansion Despite Cuba Travel Ban – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Up 24% YTD: Will Cuba Travel Ban Stall Rally? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Steer Clear of Carnival (CCL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity. $310,397 worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was sold by Del Rio Frank J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 105,671 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 26,696 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co reported 29,024 shares stake. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 49,964 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Alps Advsr reported 7,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage owns 5,308 shares. 622 are held by Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America. 838 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 27,833 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 4,017 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 18,288 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 13,845 shares.