Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Shares Rose While Selkirk Management Has Decreased Position by $324,600; Halcyon Management Partners LP Upped Its Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) as Share Value Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 276,194 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $846.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $12.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1221.7. About 849,123 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 EPS, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.70B for 24.34 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.

