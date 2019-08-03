Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Position Has Increased by Baxter Bros Inc; Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Raised Its Holding

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $15.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1193.99. About 1.47M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares to 87,777 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,002 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3,801 shares to 21,129 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,659 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).