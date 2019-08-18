Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Holder Baxter Bros Has Increased Position by $430,491; Gotham Asset Management Stake in Cintas (CTAS) Decreased by $651,652 as Market Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 19,147 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 22,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 444,683 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $10.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1177.6. About 1.35M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG.L)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Senators ask Google to reclassify employees – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Appeals court tosses Google cookie settlement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33M for 30.89 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

