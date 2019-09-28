Alpha Windward Upped Its Manpowergroup (MAN) Position; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Rose, Crosslink Capital Lifted by $18.38 Million Its Position

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 110,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.57M, up from 121,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 6902.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 5,182 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476,000, up from 74 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 330,594 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Increased An Energizing 106% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Pure Storage, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSTG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,160 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 92,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,476 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership invested 1.95% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 7,410 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 64,394 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,025 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 43,146 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 2,460 shares. Voloridge Management Lc holds 61,204 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Alyeska Inv Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 1.13% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). First Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 291,253 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,076 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Partners stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 381 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,627 shares to 9,318 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 3,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Another recent and important ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Inv invested in 15,517 shares or 0.59% of the stock. D E Shaw & Commerce invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.31% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 30,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 3,572 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 147,259 shares. British Columbia Invest Management invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 5,435 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 0.02% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 68,404 shares. 5,772 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors. South Dakota Council holds 0.06% or 28,700 shares in its portfolio. 42,535 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 3,272 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 403,630 shares.