Alpha Windward Upped Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holding by $481,980 as Stock Price Rose; As Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Stock Value Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted by $627,880 Its Position

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 3208.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, up from 518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 477,343 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 14,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.56 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 2.06 million shares traded or 54.04% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Attention Boomers: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Pension Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TC Energy to Issue Second Quarter Results August 1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $48.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Federated Investors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – Stockhouse” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors co-founder Richard Fisher dies – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: October 25, 2018.