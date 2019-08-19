Alpha Windward Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $530,100; Visa (V) Holder Windacre Partnership Has Raised Stake by $24.10 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $179.34. About 2.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,888 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.69. About 315,583 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.99M for 15.82 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares to 5,284 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 5,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 462,300 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $530.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.