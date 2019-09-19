Alpha Windward Trimmed Fidelity National Financial Fn (FNF) Stake as Stock Rose; Qv Investors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $5.85 Million

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 43,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,020 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.19M, down from 135,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 34.82M shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fn (FNF) by 96.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 565 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24,000, down from 14,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Fn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 861,155 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Ltd Liability Co stated it has 32,486 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 884,917 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. 2.44 million are held by Ing Groep Nv. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 361,096 shares stake. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 613,589 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 44,835 shares. Firsthand Management has invested 5.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 71,043 were reported by Naples Advsrs. Northeast Mgmt accumulated 258,448 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Kbc Nv invested in 3.21% or 3.10 million shares. The California-based Bernzott has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altfest L J holds 1.85% or 52,031 shares. Orca Limited Com accumulated 44,723 shares or 6.68% of the stock. Cap Counsel New York holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,057 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 157,095 shares to 158,140 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75M for 12.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 220.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 34,383 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 5,018 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 49,963 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 153,012 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 301,852 shares. Principal Fin Gp has invested 0.69% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 47,053 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,166 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% or 190,432 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Natixis holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 111,287 shares. 4,493 were accumulated by Pension Service. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 2.19M shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 18,739 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.