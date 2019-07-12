Alpha Windward Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) Increased by $444,481 as Valuation Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Position by $6.87 Million

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 140,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,401 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 316,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 2.41 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 248.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,852 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 4,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 4.19M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS LTD CNU.NZ – CHORUS’ CURRENT CFO ANDREW CARROLL WILL TRANSITION INTO GM, NETWORK AND FIELD MANAGEMENT ROLE; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA FOR TWO MONTHS (NOT BY END-APRIL); 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET LOSS 1.16 TRLN WON VS 631 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH TOTAL SALES DOWN 19 PCT Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – GM’S CRUISE UNIT SAYS CTO AG GANGADHAR HAS LEFT COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tariffs could force U.S. automakers to rethink China production; 26/04/2018 – General Motors: North America on Track to Sustain 10% Full-Yr Margin

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 6,420 shares to 279 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $807.74 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.