Alpha Windward Stake In Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Was Has Raised; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 3101.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 89 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 259,055 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parnassus Invs Ca invested 0.93% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1,400 are owned by Clearbridge Invs. Ftb Advsr holds 0.37% or 29,372 shares in its portfolio. Burney owns 16,708 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc holds 34,291 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Ltd holds 580 shares. Moreover, Howard Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.08% stake. James Inv Rech stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 13,989 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,802 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Lc.

