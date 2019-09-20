Alpha Windward Raised Old Rep Intl (ORI) Stake; Minerals Technologies Has 1.4 Sentiment

Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 87 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 62 cut down and sold equity positions in Minerals Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 32.55 million shares, down from 32.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Minerals Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 53 Increased: 60 New Position: 27.

Alpha Windward Llc increased Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) stake by 2684.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc acquired 20,806 shares as Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 21,581 shares with $493,000 value, up from 775 last quarter. Old Rep Intl Corp now has $6.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 1.14M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. for 95,400 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 152,400 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.86% invested in the company for 344,205 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 0.74% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 20.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.27 per share. MTX’s profit will be $35.42M for 13.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 161,183 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) has declined 28.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,728 activity. 200 shares were bought by KOVALESKI CHARLES J, worth $4,596.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com reported 48,768 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.05% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 3.81 million shares. 13,625 are held by Security Comml Bank Of So Dak. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.92M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 600 shares. M&T Bank reported 1.56 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 84,327 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Miller Howard Invests Incorporated New York holds 1.89M shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp owns 0.44% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 727,781 shares. 27,713 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. Spinnaker accumulated 0.05% or 21,400 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability holds 36,655 shares.