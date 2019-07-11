Alpha Windward Raised Its Stake in Federated Invs Pa (FII) by $481,980; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding Lifted by Atika Capital Management Llc

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $226.01. About 373,828 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 3208.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, up from 518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 445,881 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 5,520 shares to 266 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 6,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,985 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 13,236 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com holds 11,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 161 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.02% or 8,837 shares. 7,848 are held by Dupont Capital. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc accumulated 61,066 shares. Greenwich Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Goodhaven Capital Management Lc reported 198,211 shares. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.04% or 140,193 shares. 95,109 are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 426,081 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has 9,174 shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 3.04 million shares.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 230,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Inc invested in 27,561 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 100,611 shares. Bourgeon Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Amica Retiree Med stated it has 278 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.71% or 8,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mackenzie Corp invested in 0% or 1,953 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.92M shares. The New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Net has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 20,010 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Company. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Griffin Asset has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,892 shares. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 8,175 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BP, Cognizant, Cisco, Dow, Ensco, Hess, Micron, Netflix, Sunoco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Completes Divestitures in Connection With Bluegrass Materials Acquisition and Announces Acquisition of Sand and Gravel Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.